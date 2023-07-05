Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 99.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at about $514,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $639.48 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.03 and a 1-year high of $694.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $646.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.13%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

