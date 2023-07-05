Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.66 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,054 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 253.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTG. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

