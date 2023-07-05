Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 49.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 336,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 110,685 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 192.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.0% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,360,777. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

