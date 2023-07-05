Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $205,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $131.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.