Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 127,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in EVERTEC by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in EVERTEC by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in EVERTEC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,241.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,241.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,023,694.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,706 shares of company stock worth $1,920,109 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

