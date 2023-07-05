Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $109.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,719.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,260 shares of company stock worth $1,327,922. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

