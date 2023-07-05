Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases Shares of 96,931 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 96,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $243,010,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,385.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,151,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,107,000 after buying an additional 2,939,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after buying an additional 1,712,152 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,338,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,365,000 after buying an additional 1,486,006 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.56.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017.

