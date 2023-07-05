Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $85.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

