Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter worth about $99,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FRME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

First Merchants Price Performance

FRME stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.09). First Merchants had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $169.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

