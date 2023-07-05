Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,347 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Medifast were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medifast by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,839,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medifast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Trading Up 2.7 %

MED opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.04. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $188.93.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Medifast’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Insider Activity at Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

