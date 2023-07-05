Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,606 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,734,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2,234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,954,000 after purchasing an additional 230,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2,530.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 123,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AYI stock opened at $163.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

