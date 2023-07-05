Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,262 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $47.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 101.30%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $64,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at $585,811.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $64,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,255 shares of company stock worth $261,827. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

