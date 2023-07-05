Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 400,296 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cosan were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cosan by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cosan by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cosan by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cosan in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cosan by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cosan from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Cosan Price Performance

Shares of CSAN opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Cosan S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cosan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Cosan’s previous — dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Cosan Profile

(Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

See Also

