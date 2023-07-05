Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,700 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,810 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy Partners

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

