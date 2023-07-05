Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 803 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $98,706,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 526,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.2 %

JACK opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.87.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $62,222.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $460,262. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

