Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 86,634 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,634 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $186.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $211.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.