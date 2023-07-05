Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $337,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,329. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading

