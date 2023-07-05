Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 724,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Presima Securities ULC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 1,420,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 229,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 84,846 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,930,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 511,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HPP opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $638.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $252.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.21 million. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.