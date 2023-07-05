Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.39. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 6,344 shares traded.

Northern Graphite Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.82 million during the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 104.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.48%.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

