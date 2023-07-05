Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Trading Up 0%

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Free Report) was up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 1,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 734.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,289,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,640 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 596,858 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,070,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

