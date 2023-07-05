Northland Capmk Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) – Northland Capmk increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of WisdomTree in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

WisdomTree Stock Down 0.6 %

WT stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. WisdomTree has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $7.49.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.28 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About WisdomTree

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.