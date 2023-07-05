Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $512.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $458.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.04. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

