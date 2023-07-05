Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 166.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 310.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

