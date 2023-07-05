Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Maxim Group cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NWN opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.85%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 186 shares in the company, valued at $8,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

