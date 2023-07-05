NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 200,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,871 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NovoCure by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

