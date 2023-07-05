Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Nutanix by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Nutanix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,196,000 after buying an additional 1,019,395 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 171,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 51,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

