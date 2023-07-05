Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.57

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.60. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 55,051 shares trading hands.

Ocean Power Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocean Power Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPTT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 119,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ocean Power Technologies by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53,761 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.

