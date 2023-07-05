Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) vs. Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Financial Comparison

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Claros Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $539.34 million 0.71 -$6.11 million $0.14 56.21 Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 5.43 $112.06 million $0.84 13.43

Claros Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Office Properties Income Trust. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Office Properties Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 1.27% 0.49% 0.17% Claros Mortgage Trust 39.99% 8.03% 2.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Office Properties Income Trust and Claros Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 2 0 1 0 1.67 Claros Mortgage Trust 2 3 0 0 1.60

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 120.25%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.55%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 714.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out 176.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Claros Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Office Properties Income Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Free Report)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.