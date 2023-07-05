Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $338.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $391.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $367.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after acquiring an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after acquiring an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

