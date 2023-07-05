Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 21,037 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 794,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,530. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

GOOGL stock opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.50. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.