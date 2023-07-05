OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

AMZN opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average of $104.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 310.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,345 shares of company stock worth $7,948,280 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

