OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Trading Up 3.9%

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 21,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 64,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPFI. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OppFi in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on OppFi from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $232.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

OppFi last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. OppFi had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OppFi by 20.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OppFi by 6.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

