OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA) Short Interest Up 45.5% in June

OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

OHAA stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPY Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,665 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the healthcare and healthcare related industries.

