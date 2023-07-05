Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Shares Up 1.8%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14. 10,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 64,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Osino Resources from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$180.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.84.

Osino Resources ( CVE:OSI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

