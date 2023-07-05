Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $10.92 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will earn $10.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.20. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.58.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $132.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 87.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,570 shares of company stock worth $2,282,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

