Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading Up 2.4%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Free Report) shares were up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 218.20 ($2.77). Approximately 263,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,342,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.70).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 460 ($5.84) to GBX 390 ($4.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.95) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 529 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 421.80 ($5.35).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 232.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -1,983.64.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

