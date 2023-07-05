Oxurion (TBGNF) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Free Report) is one of 375 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oxurion to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Oxurion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Oxurion alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oxurion and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxurion 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxurion Competitors 663 1642 4258 31 2.55

Profitability

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 112.39%. Given Oxurion’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oxurion has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Oxurion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxurion N/A N/A N/A Oxurion Competitors -10,541.83% -70.03% -20.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxurion and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxurion N/A N/A -0.12 Oxurion Competitors $118.07 million -$12.68 million 21.34

Oxurion’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oxurion. Oxurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oxurion peers beat Oxurion on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Oxurion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxurion NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of eye diseases in Belgium and internationally. Its lead product is JETREA for the treatment of vitreomacular adhesion/vitreomacular traction. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME); and THR-687, an integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME. Oxurion NV has collaboration agreements with Bicycle Therapeutics and Galapagos NV. The company was formerly known as ThromboGenics NV and changed its name to Oxurion NV in September 2018. Oxurion NV was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxurion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.