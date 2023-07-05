Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,236 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 596,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,300,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,633,000 after purchasing an additional 338,351 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 89,514 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 152,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 87,298 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

