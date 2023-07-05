Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.67

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.67 and traded as high as C$27.04. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$26.81, with a volume of 184,966 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Parex Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$444.55 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 45.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.3226453 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Further Reading

