Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,407 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,335,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,503,000 after acquiring an additional 556,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after buying an additional 283,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,755,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,386,000 after acquiring an additional 269,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GMAB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of GMAB opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $411.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.