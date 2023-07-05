Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,519 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

