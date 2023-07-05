Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 6,266 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

