Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 22,724 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

About Wendy's

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

