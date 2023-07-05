Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.22.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASE Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

