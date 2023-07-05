Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,573 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 393,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 294,055 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 199,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 173,928 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 172,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 339.4% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 193,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 149,274 shares during the period.

Shares of FENY stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

