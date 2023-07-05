Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,635 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.