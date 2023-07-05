Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,643 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,441,000 after acquiring an additional 811,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,672,000 after buying an additional 677,730 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,623,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,260,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after buying an additional 868,553 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 587.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,461,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after buying an additional 1,248,684 shares during the period.

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.5796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

