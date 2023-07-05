Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 334 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Bank of America raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NEP opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.8425 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

