Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,398 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $95,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of -81.38, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

