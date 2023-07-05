Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 6,614 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,706,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,414,000 after buying an additional 1,115,746 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,711,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,654,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,146,000 after purchasing an additional 693,302 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MUR opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.36. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.